Uganda: UCC Launches Anti-Illegitimate Communication Devices Campaign

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on 02 August officially launched the Anti-Illegitimate Mobile Communication Devices Campaign in Uganda. The campaign seeks to draw public attention to and discourage the use of such devices.

Under Section 5(k) of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, the Uganda Communications Commission is mandated to promote and safeguard the interests of consumers and operators regarding the quality of communications services and equipment.

Section 5 (1) of the Act also tasks UCC to set national standards and ensure compliance with national & international standards and obligations laid down by international communications agreements and treaties to which it is a party. These include Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Radio Frequency (RF) requirements, Equipment Safety and Health Requirements, Technology, and Performance and Functionality Requirements.

UCC is joining the rest of the world in fighting against the use of substandard communication devices. The campaign is dubbed "SIMU KLEAR"

Since February 2022, the Commission has successfully implemented a concerted stakeholder engagement process entailing engagements with the public sector, sister agencies and regulators, policymakers, industry actors and the media, among others. Today, we officially launch the 2nd phase of the "SIMU KLEAR" campaign focusing on the call-to-action for customers through the launch of code 197.

The Anti-Illegitimate Communications Devices Campaign "SIMU KLEAR" aimed at sensitising the public about the dangers of using illegitimate mobile communications devices which in most cases, lower the quality of service on communication devices thus affecting the experience of consumers and businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When you buy any device, you want it to deliver the performance, functionality and safety expected of devices in that family. This is the purpose of standards. Illegitimate Mobile Communications devices compromise on those standards in favour of returns, impacting value proposition and safety, "said Fred Otunnu, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission.

"Every legitimate mobile phone has a unique identifier that registers it to a carrier network. This number is called the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. The IMEI number can be used to verify the legitimacy of a phone,"

For one to check whether their phone is legitimate or not, Dial *197*4# and the IMEI will automatically be displayed on the phone screen. Alternatively, the IMEI number can be found on the mobile phone's body, usually under the battery. You can also *#06# to know your mobile phone IMEI.

It is estimated that over 180m counterfeit mobile phones are sold globally per annum, representing a potential loss of €45bn to legitimate device manufacturers and governments.

The Campaign will run for over 6 months to build public awareness about the dangers of using illegitimate mobile communication devices.