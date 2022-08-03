Mozambique: Covid-19 - 21 New Cases, No Deaths or Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further 21 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, 12 of the new cases were men and nine were women. Their ages ranged from 14 to 77.

12 of the new cases (57 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also seven cases from Zambezia, one from Tete, and one from Nampula. No cases were reported from any of the other seven provinces.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,368,670 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 210 of them in the previous 24 hours. 189 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 21 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 229,601.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 5.6 per cent on Saturday to 10 per cent on Monday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained 10, slightly less than the 11 reported on Saturday. Four of these patients were in Maputo city, three in Niassa, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, and Inhambane.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Monday, and so the total death toll from the disease in Mozambique remained 2,215.

There were also no recoveries from Covid-19 reported. The total number of recoveries now stands at 227,051, which is 98.89 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 348 on Saturday to 332 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Sofala, 75; Zambezia, 64; Gaza, 63; Maputo city, 33; Tete, 29; Inhambane, 19; Niassa, 16; Cabo Delgado, 13; Nampula, 13; Maputo province, five; and Manica, one.

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, there were no vaccinations against Covid-19, even though all the vaccination posts throughout the country are supposed to be open seven days a week. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease still stands at 14,612,271, which is 96.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.