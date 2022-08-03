Mozambique: Edm Announces Electrification of Machoca in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, on Tuesday announced the electrification of the headquarters of the Machoca administrative post, in Namuno district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

This was the 40th administrative post in Cabo Delgado to be electrified, out of the 56 in the province. All district capitals in the country were electrified by the end of the first term of office of President Filipe Nyusi in 2019.

Now EDM is concentrating on the next rung down the latter of the public administration, the administrative post, and hopes to have all administrative post headquarters electrified by 2024. This is the target set in the government's five year programme for the period 2020-2024.

The electrification of Machoca consisted of building 25 kilometres of 33 kV medium voltage power lines, from the village of Chopa, also in Namuno, and 35 kilometres of low voltage lines. 14 distribution transformers of 100 kVA and 150 lamposts for public lighting were installed.

This project is expected to link 1,500 new consumers to the electricity grid. It was paid for entirely by the Mozambican government with 141 million meticais (about 2.2 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) from the state budget.