Kenya: Sakaja Most Popular Candidate in Nairobi Governor Race at 53% - Tifa Poll

2 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has placed Johnson Sakaja, Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris ahead in Nairobi's race for the seats of Governor, Senator and Woman Representative respectively.

According to the survey released on Tuesday, Sakaja's support for the Governor's seat has increased from 23 percent to 53 percent since the last poll in June.

Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee has been polled second at 36 per cent.

"Notably, those undecided for the Governor's race decreased from 53 per cent to 10 per cent," TIFA said.

The survey indicated that Sifuna was ahead in the senatorial race at 47 per cent, followed by his main competitor Margret Wanjiru of UDA at 19 per cent.

ODM's Passaris was found to has the highest proportion of supporters for Woman Representative race in the county at 44 per cent, while her competitor Millicent Omanga of UDA has been polled second at 28 per cent.

The poll also revealed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the most popular party at 35 per cent followed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party at 30 per cent.

TIFA said a total of 520 registered voters were interviewed across the Nairobi's 17 constituencies, through telephonic interviews.

