South Africa: Concerns at Low Dam Levels In Cape Town - South African News Briefs, August 3, 2022

Cape Town —

Western Cape Dam Levels Low - Residents Urged to Save Water

Residents in the Western Cape are being called on to save water after figures released by the national Department of Water and Sanitation show the total dam storage level in the province is at 63.57% of capacity. Cape Town has experienced a warmer than usual winter in 2022 and this has contributed to the low dam levels. Last year at this time, the level was at 76.62%, IOL reports. According to the department, the SA Weather Service and private weather-prediction modelling indicate that the Western Cape could receive the bulk of its rainfall within the second half of August to October 2022.

Barring Foreign Nationals From Practicing Law In South Africa Not Unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court ruled yesterday that it was not unconstitutional to bar legal professionals to practice law in the country. This follows a case brought by two Lesotho citizens, who despite having successfully completed their law degrees and their articles in South Africa, could not be admitted as a result of the Legal Practice Act provisions. The High Court in Bloemfontein found in their favour, declaring the r elevant section of the act invalid. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola challenged the ruling in the Constitutional Court and welcomed the court's decision not to confirm a ruling that had declared the Legal Practice Act unconstitutional, Eye Witness News reports.