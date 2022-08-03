South Africa: Concerns at Low Dam Levels In Cape Town - South African News Briefs, August 3, 2022

Mkhuseli Sizani / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0), Pixabay
Theewaterskloof dam Cape town, gavel (file photo).
3 August 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Western Cape Dam Levels Low - Residents Urged to Save Water 

Residents in the Western Cape are being called on to save water after figures released by the national Department of Water and Sanitation show the total dam storage level in the province is at 63.57% of capacity. Cape Town has experienced a warmer than usual winter in 2022 and this has contributed to the low dam levels. Last year at this time, the level was at 76.62%, IOL reports. According to the department, the  SA Weather Service and private weather-prediction modelling indicate that the Western Cape could receive the bulk of its rainfall within the second half of August to October 2022.

Barring Foreign Nationals From Practicing Law In South Africa Not Unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court ruled yesterday that it was not unconstitutional to bar legal professionals to practice law in the country. This follows a case brought by two Lesotho citizens, who despite having successfully completed their law degrees and their articles in South Africa, could not be admitted as a result of the Legal Practice Act provisions. The High Court in Bloemfontein found in their favour, declaring the r elevant section of the act invalid. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola challenged the ruling in the  Constitutional Court and welcomed the court's  decision not to confirm a ruling that had declared the Legal Practice Act unconstitutional, Eye Witness News reports.

 

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X