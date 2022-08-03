Africa: Global Discrimination Against Vulnerable Groups Fuels New HIV Infections

1 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kerry Cullinan

Many governments operate according to prejudice rather than science, ensuring that HIV continues to flourish in the crevices of restrictive societies that chose not to recognise behaviours they find unacceptable.

HIV is one of the most studied diseases of all and an arsenal of treatment and prevention tools has been amassed over the past 40 years -- the latest being an antiretroviral injection taken every eight weeks that can prevent 99% of infections.

However, HIV is still spreading -- primarily among people who have been deemed criminals or invisible by their governments.

Some 70% of new infections last year were in groups designated by UNAIDS as "key populations" for their vulnerability to infection: men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers, transgender people, people who inject drugs and prisoners.

Adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa, many of whom are infected during coerced sex, are another vulnerable group.

"We have the tools. We know what we are supposed to do. But we need a people-centred approach to meet people where they are," Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, head of the Desmond Tutu Health Centre and an infectious diseases expert, told the International Aids Conference in Montreal.

Global battles at UN forums

Yet, growing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X