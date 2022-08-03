Kenya: Odinga Ahead of Ruto in Nairobi, Kajiado - TIFA Poll

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been placed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi and Kajiado, by the latest survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey released on Tuesday showed that in Nairobi Odinga leads with 52 per cent followed by Ruto at 34 per cent.

In Kajiado the study showed that Odinga led with 47 per cent followed by Ruto at 39 per cent.

In Nairobi where a total of 520 registered voters were interviewed, TIFA found that Azimio la Umoja is the most popular coalition at 50 per cent followed by Kenya Kwanza at 28 per cent.

A similar situation has been depicted in Kajiado where Azimio's support is at 47 per cent while Kenya Kwanza is at 33 per cent.

The survey however revealed that UDA is the most popular party in Kajiado at 31 per cent followed by ODM at 28 per cent while the ruling Jubilee trails third at 9 per cent.