Zimbabwe: State Finally Closes Its Case in Mahere Falsehoods Trial

3 August 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has finally closed its case in a matter Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere is charged with communicating falsehoods.

This comes two years after the lawyer's arrest with prosecution having dragged due to non-cooperation of State witnesses.

Mahere complained over how the delay was impacting negatively on her life due to the existing bail conditions however noting that she would overcome the setbacks.

"This week marks 2 years since I was placed on remand. Still reporting to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). My passport is being held by the clerk of court. Still on bail. But we move!," she said.

Mahere is accused of publishing falsehoods in a case involving a woman whose child was erroneously reported to have been struck and killed by a baton wielding Harare police officer who was enforcing the country's lockdown rules earlier during the month.

The mother of the child is one Rebecca Musariri.

Also charged with the same offence are CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala and government critic, Hopewell Chin'ono.

ZRP refuted the claim and said the child at the centre of the storm was alive.

A video of the incident went viral last year with the mother wailing while holding onto a police officer who "allegedly assaulted her baby to death."

Mahere also complained that the charges against her were ridiculous

"In the new Zimbabwe, nobody will be persecuted for free speech, holding the government to account or demanding justice and fairness. Liberty is a cornerstone of democracy," she said.

.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X