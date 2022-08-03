Ghana: Consider Roads in Rural Areas Too

The news of roads having been or being constructed anywhere must gladden the hearts of people because of their obvious importance.

This is why Ghanaians, particularly people of Manhyia, Bantama, Subin, and Nyiaeso in the Kumasi Metropolis as well as Asokwa, Kwadaso, Suame, New Tafo and Oforikrom municipalities, all in the Ashanti Region, should be happy for the rehabilitation of 100 kilometres (km) of roads in their communities.

The region should also be happy that since 2017, some 1,180 km of roads have been completed and other road projects are going on there.

A June 2019 online report states that of the total road network of more than 780,000 kilometres under the portfolio of the country's Ministry of Roads and Highways, only 27 per cent are paved.

Another report states that the Ashanti Region has 9,692km out of the national figure and that out of that regional figure 3,000km are paved, making 31 per cent of paved roads in the region.

With the new roads being done in the region, its percentage would surpass the national average of 27 per cent by a higher margin.

Considering the low level of road development in the country, the Ashanti Region is privileged and so all its people should rally behind the government to do more for them.

That is why it is important to exercise restraint but continue to demand their right to good roads without any attack on government officials, including Members of Parliament (MPs).

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, the MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, suffered physical attack in his constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MP had been accused of not serving the interest of his people since he was voted into power, including not doing anything about the poor state of a major road in the constituency.

What constituents should do is rather push their MPs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to lobby for roads to be constructed or rehabilitated.

The Ghanaian Times commends the government and all other stakeholders for their efforts in developing roads in the country.

It is unfortunate that most of the time, certain roads are constructed or rehabilitated because they are in places where big people live.

Certain roads, whether in the urban or rural areas, must be put in good shape.

It is sad that roads in the rural areas, which are the food baskets of the country, are left unattended to and deteriorate to the extent that during the rainy season farmers are cut off from the rest of the country such that in most cases they are not able to bring foodstuffs to the market.

The improvement of such roads must seriously be considered.

Road construction attracts a lot of money and sometimes extra cost is incurred when the works delay and prices of items needed rise.

Thus, the Ghanaian Times joins Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in commending Contracta Construction, United Kingdom, for completing the work on the rehabilitated roads in the Ashanti Region on time and at no extra cost.