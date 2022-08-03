Ghana: Cedi Depreciation Pushes Ghana's Debt High

2 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's total debt stood at GH₵393.5 billion, representing 78.3 per cent of GDP as of 30th June, 2022, with about 51.7 per cent of this position being financed by external debt.

Despite the country's debt stock in dollar terms reducing by 7.2 per cent from $58.6 billion as of June 2021 to US$54.4 billion as of June 2022, PwC said the significant depreciation of the cedi by about 16 per cent over the period has contributed significantly to the rising debt position.

Overall, PwC said the mid-year review indicates clearly where the current challenges lie for the Ghanaian economy.

"These are not new challenges - revenue generation continues to require additional impetus as does an overall rebalancing of our expenditure prolife, which has resulted in the current debt burden. For 2022, thanks mainly to increased global oil prices, the measures and revised budgets outlined in the mid-year review look achievable," it said

"The real question is what the medium to long term plan is to deal with the fundamental challenges we need to confront. The Ghana CARES programme sets out government's plan for the transformation of the economy. An Enhanced Domestic Programme, which we understand that government is currently developing, will complement the Ghana CARES Programme. These will form the basis of discussion and ultimately, agreement with the IMF on a medium-term road map and the IMF's support to Ghana's economy", it added.

"While we await the details of the plan and the outcome of discussions with the IMF, we encourage government to maintain its resolve on the implementation of the expenditure cuts that it has identified and to the implementations of the revenue measures that have been approved as part of the 2022 Budget," it concluded.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X