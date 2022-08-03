Sudan: Attacks in Darfur and Eastern Chad Leave Five Dead

Tawila / Saraf Omra / Gaga — Three displaced people were killed by gunmen in Tawila in North Darfur yesterday. In Saraf Omra, a group of traders were violently robbed of their belongings. Last week, a villager was shot in the same area. In eastern Chad, two Darfuri refugees were shot dead on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, five people living in the Rwanda camp for the displaced were on their way back home from the village of Tabra, north of Tawila town, to the camp in a tuk-tuk, when three armed men riding on camels and fourth one riding on a motorcycle shot at them.

Adam Mohamed Ahmed, Abdallah Omar, and Abdeljabbar Hussein died instantly. Mohamed Jumaa, the driver of the tuk-tuk, and Adam Ibrahim were injured and had to be transferred to El Fasher for treatment.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the shooting "came out of the blue" though there are many armed robberies in the area.

Saraf Omra

In Sarfa Omra, near the border with Chad, four traders were beaten up and robbed on Sunday.

The victims were on their way from Saraf Omra to the market of Kulakul, when five gunmen intercepted them, a listener reported from the area. They severely beat them with sticks, and robbed them of their money and mobile phones at gunpoint.

Last Monday, Abdelkarim Shugar was shot in his knees near Saraf Omra.

The accident happened when the victim was returning from Saraf Omra where he had visited a doctor with his sick son on the back of a donkey, a source said. When they approached their village, Jamar Keteer, four armed men riding on two motorcycles, shot him, and fled.

Shugar was taken to Saraf Omra Hospital, and from there he was transferred to the Zalingei Teaching Hospital. The source did not rule out that the killing was motivated by revenge, because the attackers did not rob the victim.

Gaga refugee camp

In eastern Chad, two Darfuri living in the Gaga refugee camp were killed by gunmen in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Activists in the camp told Radio Dabanga that unknown gunmen opened fire on a refugee when he was returning from his farm. He was killed instantly.

In another incident, an armed group shot at Khadeeja Eisa El Hajj, when she was tending her farm with her two children, not far from the camp. She died immediately. Her daughter Najwa was wounded in the hand.

The sources complained about repeated attacks on refugees in the area, and requested the international community "to urgently intervene to provide protection and security".