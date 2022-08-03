Nigeria: 90-Yr-Old Woman, One-Yr-Old Hostages Still in Captive - Released Kaduna Train Attack Victim Reveals

One of the freed victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, Professor Mustapha Umar Imam has disclosed that a 90-year-old woman and a one-year-old child are the oldest and youngest hostages in the captivity of the terrorists that abducted passengers on March 28, 2022.

Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto said this in a video broadcast by Arise TV on Wednesday morning.

Imam and other hostages - Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu'aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif regained freedom yesterday having spent four months in captivity.

The don also said that he was aware that government did not play any role in his freedom which happened yesterday.

Imam said, "Government did not play any role in my release. But, I cannot say if a ransom was paid by my family or any amount paid. I live in Sokoto, but I'm still in Kaduna. All I can say is that government did not play any part. And this gets me scared for those that are still in captivity.

"The medical supplies didn't come on time in captivity. People fall sick. We had a 90-year-old female in that bush. She is the oldest among us. And there is a one-year-old child. That's the youngest in the captivity."