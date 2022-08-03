Kenya: KRA Extends Deadline for ETR System Migration to September 30

3 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Traders can heave a sigh of relief after the Kenya Revenue Authority extended the compliance deadline to switch the new Electronic Tax Registers(ETRs) to September 30.

KRA had initially set a July 31 deadline, where manufacturers and traders in the country were expected to migrate to a new Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS).

Last week, there had been concern over a shortage of the new Internet-enabled ETRs, being supplied by KRA's 16 approved suppliers.

According to a statement from the taxman, the extension of the deadline was necessitated by taxpayers' request for more time to acquire and activate their TIMS devices in compliance with Electronic Tax Invoice (ETI) Regulations.

VAT registered taxpayers are required to fully transition to use Electronic Tax Registers that meet the requirements outlined in the Regulations, failure to which they risk a Sh1 million fine, or a jail term of three years.

Under the new system, the taxman will be receiving sales and invoice data from all registered firms and traders daily on its digital system, iTax.

The move is aimed at enhancing VAT compliance, minimizing fiscal fraud, and increasing tax revenue in accordance with the VAT Regulations, 2020.

Taxpayers will also be required to keep and safeguard the data in the previously used Electronic Tax Registers as the law requires them to keep the record for five years.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X