Tanzania: Tz Ambassadors Abroad Unveil Business, Investment Opportunities

TANZANIAN ambassadors abroad have identified various business and investment opportunities available in the countries they represent which can be tapped by the citizens for economic development.

According to the envoys the opportunities are available in agriculture, energy, transportation, education, industry, finance and tourism sectors.

The diplomats unveiled the opportunities over the weekend during a virtual meeting on the theme 'Growing Economic Diplomacy and Economic Opportunities Available in Northern Africa, Middle East and Asia.'

Tanzanian Ambassador to China, Mr Mbelwa Kairuki said farmers can tap the soybeans' market available in the Asian country by increasing production of the crop.

Tanzania is one of the 12 countries which have been permitted to sell soybeans in China.

"China provides reliable market for soybeans from Tanzania following high demand for the oilseeds in the Asian nation," he said.

The envoy also encouraged the Ministry of Agriculture in the country to send soybeans farmers to Benin so that they can learn how they can increase production as the country sells the produce to China 10 times of what comes from Tanzania.

Ambassador Kairuki added that, Tanzanians also can tap the market opportunity for wine, because the product enters the Chinese market directly following the embassy's efforts in finding markets for Tanzanian products.

On his part, Tanzanian Ambassador to Egypt Emmanuel Nchimbi called upon the nationals to use the embassy in finding market for cashew nuts and spices following high demand of the products.

"I encourage Tanzanians to use the embassy offices to find the markets for the products because we are paid salary to serve the people" said Mr Nchimbi.

"These opportunities are open to Tanzanians following the visit by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Egypt, the number of companies coming to invest in Tanzania has increased where more than 27 companies have invested over 1.3bn/- and has produced more than 2,000 employment opportunities," MrNchimbi added

In his address, Tanzania's Ambassador to Kuwait, Mr Said Mussa noted that his embassy has put in place a system to meet with businessmen in Kuwait to promote Tanzanians products.

"The embassy advertises the business opportunities available in Tanzania through articles and television programs, for example, we announced the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) famously known as 'Sabasaba' through articles" noted Mr Mussa

"The total number of Tanzanians who have been employed in Kuwait has reached 50, including those who work in the hotel sector and others in serving the elderly" added Ambassador Mussa.

He further added that Tanzania has received 114 million US dollars from Kuwait Funds for development projects including the construction of Nyaua-Chanya road in Tabora Region.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Algeria, Major General Jacob Kingu listed the opportunities the nation offers in the areas of energy, construction, transportation, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industry.

Major General Kingu further added: "Algeria is the largest country in Africa, but majorly placed in a desert. Despite this, the country has a strong economy, and we can take advantage of this chance to promote growth in the energy sector and bolster the industrial sector."

Togolani Mavura, Tanzanian Ambassador to South Korea has said that they have been using the media to advertise every opportunity that happens in Tanzania, including the Royal Tour film.

"Our embassy was the first to translate the Royal Tour film and we invited the media and tourism agencies to explore tourism opportunities available in Tanzania.