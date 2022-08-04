Sudan: Beja Nazirs Withdraw From Eastern Sudan Track

Kassala — The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains stated in a press conference in Kassala on Thursday, that they have decided to withdraw the file of the Eastern Sudan Track protocol, which is part of the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, from the Supreme Committee for Addressing the Situation in Eastern Sudan, headed by Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo, Deputy-Chair of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, because "it deviated from the course of the case".

The Council gave the authorities in Khartoum four months to implement the decisions of the 2020 Sinkat conference. In case the deadline is not met, the nazirs will declare self-determination for eastern Sudan.

The Beja Nazirs called on all eastern Sudanese "to return to the founding platform and to stay away from government officers and donations that belittle the issue of the Beja people".

The statement further stressed adherence to the name The Beja Tribes Chiefs Supreme Council and Independent Clans Leaders, and not recognising any other designation.

It also announced the non-recognition and participation in the Arkawit conference, and the Second Extraordinary Sinkat Conference and the decisions issued by it.

Head of the Hadendowa Beja clan and Chairman of the Beja Nazirs Council, Nazir Sayed Tirik, said that the conference he called for recently was suspended for twenty days, due to the absence of some members. "Those who were reluctant to attend the conference have been given the opportunity to attend."

The Beja tribes have recently witnessed sharp disputes that seriously affected the Beja Nazirs Council. In June, Tirik submitted his resignation, citing "conspiracies, intrigues, mutual accusations within the Council, and deviation of the Council from its natural course" as reasons for his resignation. The council decided to freeze his resignation and to hold a meeting to restructure the council.

During the subsequent meetings, Tirik was elected as the head of the restructured Beja Nazirs Council.