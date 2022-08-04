Angola: 2022 Elections - Angolans in Namibia Excited to Vote for the First Time

Oshakati — Angolans residing in the capital city of Oshakati, in the Oshana region, expressed their enthusiasm to vote for the first time in the general elections of 24th August.

Speaking to ANGOP, some Angolans residing in that neighboring country, expressed their eagerness to exercise their citizenship right of voting.

The votes of Angolan citizens in the diaspora will be carried out for the first time ever during this general elections, this is a result of the

constitutional review by the National Assembly, on the initiative of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Raquel Tchipalanga, who resides in Namibia for 15 year, stated that the vote is the most important tool of democracy, and for this reason it is expected

that the candidates present their governance policies with honesty.

During the electoral campaign period, she continued, it is essential that parties conscientiously convey their plans and that Angolans can vote for

the party that will lead the country.

For the Angolan, Eliseu Francisco, 35 years old, residing in the city of Oshakati for 15 years, the vote will allow him to choose the leaders of his

country.

He said that for Angolans living abroad, expectations are high with emphasis on choosing the President of the Republic.

Alberto Katambue, of 51 years of age, expressed his willingness to comply with his civic and patriotic duty at the polls.

He hopes that every Angolan who lives abroad, and is of suffrage age and has registered as a voter, will participate in this electoral process, in a

massive and orderly manner, in order to contribute to the consolidation of democracy.

In turn, João Alfredo, 63, recalled that he did not vote in the 2017 elections, because Angolans living abroad were not allowed to exercise their

right to vote, but now he can, and is eagerly looking forward to the 24th of August when he can exercise this right.

Jorge Manuel declared that elections are won at the polls, through the vote, and, for this purpose, the participation of all citizens in this process is

necessary.

His expectation is that candidates are responsible and honest with their electoral manifesto, so that voters can make the right choice, in favor of

the welfare of the people.

ANGOP learned from the Consulate General of Angola in the district of Oshakati, there are 30,196 resident Angolans and there will be only one

assembly and one polling station, which will be set up at the Consulate office," he said.

Angola has already held four elections, in 1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017, all without the participation of the diaspora.

This will be the fifth suffrage in the history of the country, for which there are 14,399,000 voters registered, of which 22, 560 in the diaspora.