Kenya: 'Pray for Me, I Have Given It My All' - Chebukati

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says he has given his all in preparations next week's General Election.

Chebukati assured the country that the poll agency is well prepared to deliver a credible and tamper proof poll even as he appealed for prayers to deliver on the demanding assignment.

"As the commission we have given it our all, we have done what the law requires and the call of our office requires," the Returning Officer for the August 9 presidential election said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a prayer meeting organized by the commission in conjunction with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) at the National Tallying Centre on Wednesday.

With 5 days to the General Election, the poll commission confidently stated that their conduct will be guided by the law.

"It's not an easy job but I pray every morning when I get out of my house and thank God when I get back," Chebukati told the gathering.

"This is task we choose to do and even took an oath of office and we swore by the Bible we shall perform this task," he however went on to assure.

The poll agency was expecting the last batch of the ballot papers to arrive in the country on Wednesday with all the election materials expected in the county by August 6.

"We have finalized the training of the officials, a team of about 300,000 poll officials have been trained to undertake this exercise. The register has been shared out with all candidates at a nominal fee," he said.

There are over 16,000 candidates competing for 1,882 seats in six elective categories spread across the country.

Chebukati exuded confidence that the nation will remain stable after the election.

"We should have a peaceful country after the results are announced. We have worked a long journey and this five days seem very long and we are calling for your prayers," he said.