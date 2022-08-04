Kenyans Should Be Concerned About Ruto's Character, Tuju Says

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju has cautioned Kenyans against voting for Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto saying he is unfit to lead because of his character.

With six days remaining before Kenyans cast their vote in the high-stake General Election scheduled for next week on Tuesday; Tuju reminded Kenyans to safeguard Kenya's image by not allowing leaders with tainted characters to lead.

"This election is purely hinged on the character of leaders that we want," Tuju said on Wednesday during an interview on Inooro TV.

Tuju implored the electorate to vote in for his presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua whom he described as true Kenyan patriots.

"The pair is sober and with them, Kenya is assured of prosperity," he said.

The former Jubilee Party Secretary General pointed out that Ruto's "bitterness, anger and increasing appetite to accumulate wealth through the backdoor" makes him incapable to lead.

"Kenyans should be really concerned about the character of Ruto. He has all the qualities that a true leader should not possess," he said.

He stressed that the "corruption-tainted image of Ruto" if elected would jeopardize the bilateral ties Kenya enjoys with her foreign partners.

Tuju in July sensationally claimed that Ruto was paid billions to team up with President Kenyatta in the 2013 polls.

"Well, a lot of people who supported President Uhuru went out of their way to collect this money and make Ruto come on board... .Well for a man who says Sh7 Billion only, your guess is as good as mine but it was in billions," Tuju said in an exclusive interview with Citizen TV.

Tuju revealed that the colossal amount of money was paid as an upfront payment before the election with the rest of the payment channeled through control of key ministry dockets within the Jubilee administration.

The Former Jubilee Party Secretary General alleged that when Ruto got to hold the docket he quickly engaged in a looting spree.

"It is 12 days to an election and Kenyans need to know the truth. I don't know why people from central think they owe him anything yet he was paid and it was conditional on him receiving this money in advance," he said.