Rwanda: Road Users Urged to Be Cautious, Respect Traffic Rules

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in four traffic accidents in one week, Rwanda National Police has confirmed.

Three people were killed and 31 injured on Tuesday, August 2 in a traffic accident involving a fuel truck and a passenger bus in Rubavu District, in the Western Province.

The accident followed another deadly crash in Kirehe District, in the Eastern Province in the early hours on Monday in which four died, when a jeep lost its lane and bumped into a cargo truck.

Last week, two motorcycle riders died and two sustained injuries in Gasabo District, while in Karongi, one person died in a road accident.

On Tuesday in Rubavu, the driver of the passenger bus, owned by Virunga Express, died alongside two passengers, according to the Traffic Police department. Eight people were severely injured, while 23 sustained lighter injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rene Irere, spokesperson of the Traffic Police, said the truck driver lost control of his tanker "probably because of brake failure."

The incident happened at a place known to be a blind spot for road accidents.

"The road from Nyakiriba toward Rubavu town is sloppy and has several turns, which demands caution. The driver might have been over speeding or was not cautious," he said.

SSP Irere added that the fuel truck, owned by Rubis Energy Rwanda, had no mechanical inspection certificate.

Investigation is ongoing to find out the actual causes of the deadly crash, while victims have been taken to Gisenyi hospital for treatment.

In the wake of the recent accidents, SSP Irere called upon road users to be cautious and respect traffic rules.

"We remind road users, especially vehicle drivers, to pay attention to road signs and speed cameras in order to avoid accidents."