Rwanda: Kagame Meets Delegates From Young Presidents' Organisation

President Paul Kagame received a delegation from the Young Presidents' Organisation (YPO) today August 3, who are in the country to, among others, connect with local business leaders.

YPO is a global network of young chief executives with approximately 30000 members in 142 countries.

President Kagame, who is an honorary member of the YPO, has previously been recognised by a lifetime achievement award.

The group's members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire impact.

The delegation of 26 global CEO's are in Kigali as part of a 'Once in a lifetime bucket list' trip' visiting nine unique countries and connecting with local business leaders.

As of 2016, reports indicate that collectively, the member's companies generate sales in excess of $6 trillion annually, almost three times Africa's GDP.