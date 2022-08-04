Rwanda: Zimbabwean Teachers Expected in Rwanda Set for Final Interviews

Close to 500 Zimbabwean teachers are expected to sit for their final interviews next week in Harare, a move that would see them travel to Rwanda in September.

The development, under an exchange of education personnel deal signed between both countries early this year, follows a request made by President Paul Kagame.

The New Times understands that at least 491 teachers have been shortlisted out of a pool of 916 candidates who had submitted their credentials for consideration.

The minimum requirement for the educators is a bachelor's degree and postgraduate qualification.

"Zimbabwe is recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda on job positions under four categories, basic education, basic TVET, polytechnic and Universities," a highly placed source familiar with the progress told The New Times.

The exercise, he said, is being jointly conducted by the Ministry of Education alongside Zimbabwe's Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social welfare.

Online examinations for the shortlisted teachers are expected to start from August 11 and the next day at different examination centres including Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Masvingo and Mutare.

Rwanda's delegation working to fast-track the development, led by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Charles Karakye, is also expected to orient a team of invigilators for the exams on August 8.

Candidates who will successfully qualify are expected to arrive in Kigali after undergoing pre-departure training to ensure adequate orientation and requisite information is imparted prior to their deployment, the source pointed out.

"This ensures the candidates have the right information for integration and protection during their service in Rwanda," the source asserted.

In a related development, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente reiterated that Rwanda is ready to receive a total of 477 teachers from Zimbabwe, as part of the government's efforts to elevate the quality of education.

The premier made the observation while addressing a joint parliamentary session on Monday, August 1 on the current status of education.

In the same session, Ngirente announced that public teachers are set to receive an 88 percent pay rise, effective August.