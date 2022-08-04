Rwanda: Six Coaches to Watch in Premier League Next Season

In just two and a half weeks, the 2022/23 Rwandan premier league season will begin with some of the coaches targeting the premier league trophy while the others will be hoping to impress.

The past few seasons have seen some great technical brains such as APR's Mohammed Adil who has won the league thrice in a row and will be targeting a fourth league title.

As a matter of fact, not all the coaches will complete the season as some of them will be sacked for poor performances.

Times Sport takes a look at six coaches to watch this coming campaign.

Francis Haringingo (Rayon Sports)

Following his stellar performance for Kiyovu Sports in which he gave APR a stiff challenge as the title race went down the wire, Haringingo will be aiming to make a big impact at Rayon Sports.

Since Rayon Sports has the largest fan base in the country, the pressure to deliver success will be more intense than Kiyovu but with everything at his disposal, Haringingo is a certain bet to deliver.

Rayon Sports is a club that has shown in the past not to have patience when results are not going their way and a poor start might see Haringingo being shown the exit.

Certainly with the huge tactical acumen he showed at Kiyovu, he is one of the coaches to look out for this coming season.

Frank Ouna (Musanze FC)

The Kenyan gaffer made the Ubworoherane stadium a no go area for teams as he defeated alot of clubs there including a famous 1-0 win over champions APR FC.

Ouna has built a winning team at Musanze and with him bringing in Nsengiyumva Isaac to stabilize the midfield, his team will become even more solid.

No doubt that Ouna has already made his mark in just one season at Musanze and he will go all out again next season.

Andre Casa Mbungo (AS Kigali)

After being shown the exit by Kenyan outfit Bandari FC and joining AS Kigali in the middle of last season, the experienced trainer guided the club to the Peace Cup last season.

Mbungo is not new to the Rwandan league having previously handled teams including Gasogi and Rayon Sports earlier on in his career.

There is no doubt that Casa Mbungo can work out magic in his first full season with the Kigali City sponsored club.

Moussa Gatera (Gorilla FC)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Arguably the best youth development coach in Rwanda, Gatera is known for using young players in any team he goes to.

He made his mark at Espoir FC when he assembled youngsters such as Sadick Sulley, Victor Murda and others who made the Rusizi stadium a fortress.

Gatera once again has a youthful squad at Gorilla FC and he is bent on excelling with them next season.

Innocent Seninga (Sunrise FC)

Seninga used just a season to bring Sunrise FC back to the premier league after they were relegated at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

He is not new to the top flight terrain as he had previous spells with Police FC, Kiyovu, Etincelles and Musanze FC.

Seninga has already shown that he is ready for action as he defeated champions APR FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly game.

Adil Mohammed (APR FC)

The Moroccan was voted the best coach last season and he will be hoping to maintain the accolade if guides APR FC to another trophy next season.

The last three years has seen the Moroccan dominating the Rwandan League with APR FC which includes winning three titles in a row.

Mohammed faced a litmus test last season from Kiyovu Sports but was only able to pass the hurdle on the last day of the competition.