Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks AU Base in Somalia

Al-Shabaab launched an attack against African Union troops' base in South of Somalia on Wednesday, residents said.

The attack sparked a heavy gunfight between Al-Shabaab and AU forces from Uganda based in Golweyn, a small town in Lower Shabelle region.

The two sides exchanged heavy and small weapons in the battle which, according to villagers caused casualties on both sides.

It comes as SNA and ATMIS stepped up operation against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle region, the most militarised region in Somalia.