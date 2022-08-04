Namibia Gears Up for Commonwealth Games

MEMBERS of Namibia's Commonwealth Games team paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service on Friday, ahead of their departure to Birmingham, England later this month.

The team consists of 33 athletes and 22 coaches, administrative staff and officials.

The deputy minister of sport Emma Kantema-Gaomas wished the team good luck saying they must represent their country with pride.

"Display the values that we hold. When you are on the field you are not there as an individual, but you are there representing the whole country," she said.

She added that the ministry made sure that the team received the resources it required, while ministry official Irvine Ndjavera added that the ministry had provided N$3,6 million for the Commonwealth Games, in terms of infrastructure, coaches and financial assistance.

The team members will depart for Birmingham over the next week ahead of the official opening on 28 July, while the games will conclude on 8 August.

The Namibian team, which will be led by Chef de Mission Marja Woortman is as follows:

Athletics: Mahmad Bock, Andre Retief, Daniel Paulus, Rainhold Thomas, Ivan Geldenhuys, Gilbert Hainuca, Ryan Williams, Christine Mboma, Helalia Johannes, Alina Armas, Robert Nghipangelwa (coach), Henk Botha (coach).

Bowls: Carel Olivier, John Pierre Fouche, Fredrick Fouche (coach/manager).

Boxing: Jonas Junias Jonas, Tryagain Ndevelo, Albertus Tsamaseb (coach).

Cycling: Vera Looser, Xavier Papo, Tristan de Lange, Alex Miller, Hugo Hahn, Jean Paul Burger, Drikus Coetzee, Elanor Grassow (female coach), Hans du Toit (male coach), Ermin van Wyk (mechanic).

Gymnastics: Shayna Schutte, Emilia Ekandjo, Anne Snyman (coach), Eleanora Karamfilova (coach).

Swimming: Ronan Wantenaar, Alex Skinner, Janis Stergiadis (coach).

Triathlon: Imke Jagau, Anri Krugel, Divan du Plooy, Adele de la Rey (manager), Roual Spangenberg (coach).

Wrestling: Jason Afrikaner, Romio Goliath, Luis Forcellado (coach).

Para-sport: Ananias Shikongo, Bradley Murere, Even Tjiuju (guide), Belinda Oberholster (coach), Jean Paul Schmidt (manager).

The team management consists of chef de mission Marja Woortman and administrators Anna Geleni and Naomi Schmidt; and the medical staff of Dr Elizabeth Botha, and physiotherapists Brigitta Augustyn and Ruan Mocke; while journalist Hesron Kapanga will also accompany the team.