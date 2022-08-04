Ghana: Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly Gets 15 New Staff

Effiakuma — A total of 15 newly recruited staff have been posted to the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region, for effective and efficient service delivery.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for EKMA, Kojo Acquah, disclosed this at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Assembly, yesterday.

He said workers at the various decentralised departments at EKMA were inadequate, and the posting of new staff to the assembly would enable it to perform its duties without any constraints.

The MCE said the total budgeted revenue for the year was GH¢ 46.1 million, and the assembly received GH¢ 23 million within the first and second quarters from Central Government.

Mr Acquah said the assembly's Internally Generated Fund (IGF) collected during the same period, was GH¢ 1, 7 million, amounting to 58.65 per cent of a projection of GH¢ 2. 9 million.

He said the assembly spent a total of GH¢ 9.4 million, representing 20.53 per cent of the revenue.

Mr Acquah said the assembly has carried out maintenance on non-functional streetlights within the municipality to illuminate the communities, to reduce crime.

He said these included Racecourse, Apremdo including Tadisco Down, East Adietem, Harmony Ridge, West Anaji, Mount Zion, Adepa Ridge, Assakae and Westline.

He said two new state-of-the-art Technical Vocational and Educational Centres (TVET) were handed over to the Takoradi Technical Institute.

Mr Acquah said that the projects were financed by the Government of Ghana and Republic of China to expand TVET education and equip students with skills in welding and automotive repairs.

He said as part of measures to reduce cases of rape and defilement in the municipality, the Social Welfare Department organised events to educate parents and institutions on the Ghana Criminal Code on Sexual Offences (1960).

Mr Acquah appealed to parents, heads of department, assembly members to ensure the protection of children from sexual abuse.

He also said "the mass media, community leaders, civil society organisations should see to it that children are safe".

The Presiding Member for EKMA, Mr John Davis, appealed to the assembly to construct a culvert at Queen of Peace, at Anaji, to mitigate the perennial flooding in the area.