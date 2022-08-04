Sierra Leone: Rokel Bank's MD Battles 'Green-Eyed Monsters'

For some time now, the Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, Dr. Walton Gilpin has not left the raider of some people placing him constantly on the limelight; almost overtaking the president of the country from what exactly looks like an antipathy against the adept MD.

Dr. Walton Gilpin took over as MD of RCB in July 2017 at a time when the bank was only making around Le8b and at the end of that same year the MD suitably made about Le 52b after removing some people from certain offices and making changes in certain areas of the bank because customers were complaining. As we speak, Rokel Commercial Bank makes a profit of around Le58b all to the economic proficiency of the Economic Doctor.

Not only that, he has significantly refurbished and developmentally revolutionized the bank which was far beyond the standards of a modernly improved bank. Facilities at the bank have drastically improved, creating a friendly banking environment and atmosphere for both workers and customers, and also improved condition of service for staff. He also created a system that gives young people the opportunity to build up their banking career. Apparently, RCB which was nowhere near leading banks in the country is now one of the biggest banks, if not the biggest presently.

For some reasons, this development at the bank has attracted envy for the MD seat and has matrixed some unbridle jealousy, hate and contempt for the man behind the wheel at the bank. It's obvious there are people who have "Bad blood" or what Nigerians call "Bad belle," against one of the most gifted banking personalities in Sierra Leone and seemed to be unhappy at the progressive trajectory of the MD.

It is easy to suspect that something fishy is going on against this innovative and successful country man. We can't say he is perfect, as no man is, but from what's constantly happening around him leaves one with the opinion that he might be battling with "The pull him down syndrome," which is common to Sierra Leoneans that instead of wishing for someone to succeed, they do everything possible to hinder you, and from the way things are going it appears that this group of people will stop at nothing to bring the MD down.

Like the late Pa Kabba said, "Salone man get bad heart." It's as if the hardworking transformer has been on this fight for quite some time now, from one attack, allegation and claim to the other from different quarters, politicians, banks, competing banks, some media houses and individuals who have been secretly motivated to destroy the image of the MD.

The latest after several attempts to destroy and unseat the MD from the hot sit was an alleged sexual harassment which was all over the media after claims by the Legal Adviser and Company's Secretary, Margret Davies. It is believed by many that Margret's claims are motivated by the bank's refusal to grant her promotion due to incompetence, and teaming up also with the Deputy Managing Director and Director of Business Department of the bank. The two directors seem to have literally been in opposition to the MD since he took over, fighting him and eyeing the hot seat.

Speaking to AYV on Thursday 28th July, the MD stated that what he is facing right now is a fight of contempt, an ongoing fight for the Chair. "They think I'm making a lot of Money that's what they are after, and that's what they envy. Many people are not happy with the progress we are making as a bank and believe that they are the ones who should be on the MD's seat and not me. Many are not comfortable with what I'm currently doing at the bank and they think I don't deserve to be there. So, they are using people close to me to get at me," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sadly, the fight is gradually graduating to a bigger conspiracy against the MD as some big names in the banking and academic industries have started surfacing among the protagonists of the MD. It is reported that the Bank Governor is secretly conniving with some other people who are bent on destroying the MD by setting up and changing reports against the MD on allegations which has already been turned down.

Another attack at the MD has been in the area of his qualification and alleged fake degree. Having privy in that regard, it is clearly discerned that all allegations having to do with the brainer's qualifications are baseless and are only a product of the envy, hate and contempt targeted at him. The MD is not just a genius but also holds authentic documents and very rich Curriculum Vitae as proof of his academic prowess and experience in finance and economic policy haven worked in several countries and organizations across to globe.