Malawi: Govt Gets Tough On Exam Cheating

3 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has disclosed that the current administration is devising stringent measures to decisively deal with factors that have lately contributed to the lowering of standards of education in Malawi.

NyaLonje said some of the measures have already started bearing fruits, citing an end to examination leakage, which were the order of the day during the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regimes.

The minister made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace Community Day Secondary School after appreciating the start of this year's Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations.

NyaLonje said President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera envisages an education sector that thrives on quality and dedication of both teachers and learners.

"That's why my ministry and the Malawi National Examinations Board are working closely together to ensure security of the examinations. As education sector, we have assured security of the examinations all round," she said.

NyaLonje vowed that there would be no cases of 'stealing of examination papers' going forward.

"But if there are, we are ready to deal with it," she assured.

During the UDF and DPP administrations, examination papers were being offered for sale on the public markets. In November 2007, for instance, education authorities were forced to nullify the results of examinations sat by 80, 000 students after it emerged that copies of the papers were leaked and sold beforehand to some pupils.

The examinations, which were printed in South Africa under tight security, were leaked in Malawi when they were delivered and sold on the streets days before students, under the watchful eye of police.

Officials at MANEB denied that copies were leaked, yet dozens of people were arrested while selling the exam papers.

In 2000, similar examinations were cancelled when some papers were leaked and sold on the streets, forcing the then president Bakili Muluzi to fire MANEB chief executive, Meria Nowa-Phiri.

And in a recent scenario, President Chakwera was forced to fire MANEB Executive Director Gerald Chiunda following a leakage of the examination papers.

Chiunda was later arrested for alleged involvement in the leakage. The matter is still in court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X