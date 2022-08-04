Mozambique: Covid-19 - 22 New Cases and 78 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 22 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 78 recoveries.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, 11 of the new cases were women and 111 were men. They were aged between nine and 67 years.

The cases were scattered across the country. Five were diagnosed in Sofala, three each in Maputo province, Tete and Gaza, two in Nampula, two in Zambezia, and one each in Maputo city, Niassa, Manica and Inhambane. The only province that reported no new cases was Cabo Delgado.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,369,238 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 568 of them in the previous 24 hours. 546 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 22 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 229,623.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 10 per cent on Monday to 3.87 per cent on Tuesday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but two new cases were admitted, one in Niassa and one in Sofala. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 10 on Monday to 12 on Tuesday. Four of these patients were in Maputo city, four in Niassa, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Sofala and Inhambane.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, and so the total death toll from the disease in Mozambique remained 2,215.

Of the 78 recoveries, 49 were from Gaza, 13 from Zambezia, eight from Inhambane and eight from Cabo Delgado. The total number of recoveries now stands at 227,129, which is 98.91 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 332 on Monday to 275 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Sofala, 80; Zambezia, 53; Maputo city, 34; Tete, 32; Gaza, 17; Niassa, 17; Nampula, 15; Inhambane, 12; Maputo province, eight; Cabo Delgado, five; and Manica, two.

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, there were no vaccinations against Covid-19, even though all the vaccination posts throughout the country are supposed to be open seven days a week. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease still stands at 14,612,271, which is 96.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.