Somalia: Police Detained Suspects in a Car Robbery in Mogadishu

The Banadir Regional Police has displaced suspects in a robbery at the Howlwadag District Police Station in Mogadishu on Thursday.

The robbers robbed a luxury car driven by civilians, who lived in that district, in Daallo neighborhood in the same Howlwadaag district.

Howlwadag Police Station Commander in Banadir Region, Najib Arab, who spoke to the media, said that they received information about the robbery of the car.

The Commander also said that the bandits are three young men.

In some of the Districts of the Banadir region, gangs have been increasing in recent months, and they have expressed many complaints from the public.