Somalia: Police Detained Suspects in a Car Robbery in Mogadishu

4 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Banadir Regional Police has displaced suspects in a robbery at the Howlwadag District Police Station in Mogadishu on Thursday.

The robbers robbed a luxury car driven by civilians, who lived in that district, in Daallo neighborhood in the same Howlwadaag district.

Howlwadag Police Station Commander in Banadir Region, Najib Arab, who spoke to the media, said that they received information about the robbery of the car.

The Commander also said that the bandits are three young men.

In some of the Districts of the Banadir region, gangs have been increasing in recent months, and they have expressed many complaints from the public.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X