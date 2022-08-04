Liberia: Defeated Boakai, UP Leadership Yet to Concede

Lofa County newly inducted Senator Cllr. Joseph Jallah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has disclosed that he will embark on a reconciliatory venture shortly in the County.

According to the CDC Lawmaker, the move is intended to foster peace and unity, following the just-ended senatorial by-election that he has won.

Since the senatorial by-election, the political godfather of Lofa County, Unity Party's political leader, former vice President Joseph N. Boakai and that of the leadership of Unity Party are yet to accept defeat and congratulate Senator Jallah for his victory .

Lofa County is the strong political base of the former ruling Unity Party that was recently defeated by Senator Jallah who was backed by CDC in such a democratic process

Speaking Tuesday on the State Radio in Paynesville, Senator Jallah said without unity in Lofa County, there can be no development, something he specified as key to his developmental agenda.

"When people are reconciled, they can focus on development, so we can attract the government to work on the road situation in our county ",he said.

He promised to meet with the Unity Party Political Leader, former Vice President Joseph Boakai as part of his reconciliatory plans including programs that will be inclusive of those who worked with him over the years and deviated.

The CDC Lawmaker further re-counted that he has commenced the reconciliation with the people of Lofa through a thank you program recently, stressing that such activities will end with a reconciliation honoring event across the county.

Senator Jallah said the road situation within Lofa is a serious challenge that he and the rest of the country's stakeholders including those within the CDC are concerned in making their road an all-weather pliable of which the government is working in that direction.

The former Unity Party supporter, now CDC Lofa County's Lawmaker told his supporters and that of the people of Lofa, to manage their expectations emphasizing that he has not settled down fully at the Liberian Senate to be capacitated in make impactful contributions.