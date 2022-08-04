Kenya: Kang'ata Projected to Win Crowded Murang'a Governor Race With 52-Point Lead

4 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Murang'a — With just few days to the 2022 General Election, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Murang'a Governor race has been projected to win the crowded race with 63 per cent, opening a 52-point lead ahead of his main challenger.

A survey released by Infotrak research on Wednesday, and which is the final poll ahead of Tuesday's election, placed Kangata's main rival Jamleck Kamau of Jubilee Party a distant second at 11 per cent.

The survey polled Nyakera Irungu and Maai Wairagu third at 3 per cent while the undecided vote stood at 14 per cent.

Others in the race were polled below a percentage point. They include Maina Kamau Henry, Mwangi Ndung'u and Mbai Joseph.

