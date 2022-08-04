Zimbabwe: Writer Tsitsi Dangarembga's Application for Discharged Rejected

4 August 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Writer Tsitsi Dangarembgwa's application for discharge on charges of inciting public violence has been dismissed.

Harare magistrate Babra Mateko ruled Thursday that Dangarembgwa has a case to answer since it was not in dispute that she was indeed seen holding placards with inciting material.

Commenting after the ruling, the writer said; "The outcome is not the outcome that l had hoped for; l had hoped for a discharge of the case.

"Zimbabweans have the right to demonstrate and, if an issue arise and l feel it needs demonstrating, l will surely do it again.

"I am a writer which is wonderful and everything that happens to me is a resource for my work.

"l am not disappointed that there is more support by the citizens, they are struggling on their daily basis of life."

More to follow ...

