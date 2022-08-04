Somalia: A Fresh Somaliland-Puntland Tension Builds Up in Sool

LAS ANOD [SMN] - A delegation led by the Governor of Sool Region under Somaliland, Abdikarin Aden Haji Diriye, who was escorted by a large number of military vehicles, reached Boocame District on Thursday.

There is also a delegation led by the Minister of Aviation and Airports of Puntland, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, who is also in Boocame District, together with members of parliament elected from the district.

Military activities on both sides are felt on the outskirts of Boocame district as both sides had been facing each other for some time in Tukarak.

Somaliland and Puntland have often fought in areas and districts of Sool and Sanaag regions in northern Somalia over the control of the two regions.