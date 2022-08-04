Somalia: A Fresh Somaliland-Puntland Tension Builds Up in Sool

4 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

LAS ANOD [SMN] - A delegation led by the Governor of Sool Region under Somaliland, Abdikarin Aden Haji Diriye, who was escorted by a large number of military vehicles, reached Boocame District on Thursday.

There is also a delegation led by the Minister of Aviation and Airports of Puntland, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, who is also in Boocame District, together with members of parliament elected from the district.

Military activities on both sides are felt on the outskirts of Boocame district as both sides had been facing each other for some time in Tukarak.

Somaliland and Puntland have often fought in areas and districts of Sool and Sanaag regions in northern Somalia over the control of the two regions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X