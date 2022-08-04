Liberia: Min. Brunson - Focus On the Important and Impactful Interventions for the 2023 National Budget"

4 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning Tanneh G. Brunson says participating Ministries and Agencies should focus on the most important and impactful interventions for the preparation of the 2023 national budget.

She made the disclosure during the official launch of FY 2023 National budget preparation process at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial complex in Congo Town.

According to her, the agenda will focus on the completion of key initiatives which the government has started and other prioritized Presidential initiatives including infrastructure and social services (education and health) and the Accelerated Community Development Program (ACDP) which is designed to take development to communities.

The Budget Minister said attention should be drawn on matured public debts and must be paid in FY2023.including contractual obligations and clearances of arrears, adjustments for personnel expenditures and related costs that is consistent with the objectives of the National Wage Bill reform.

" We all have to streamline expenditures and ensure compliance within the budget ceiling allocated and the importance of establishing a Budget Management Committee at your institutions is key" she added

This requirement is stipulated in the Regulations of the Public Financial Management Law that is responsible for budget formulation, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation which is a component of your institution's requirements.

The official launch is intended to convey major policies, and guidelines regarding the forthcoming FY 2023 National Budget and to jumpstart the process, inform spending entities about the process leading to the formation of the budget, communicate critically on government policy, priorities, and direction of implementation.

