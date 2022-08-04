Liberia: Citizens Restless Over Autopsy Reports in Maryland

Citizens of Maryland County are restless, as they await final results from government pathologists following final autopsy on the body of the late Anthony Tiaka in Pleebo.

The pathologists conducted autopsies on the bodies of two corpses including an eight-year-old boy, who reportedly went missing, but his lifeless body was found in a lake.

The two bodies were mysteriously discovered in the county, sparking public outcries and constant protests.

Addressing reporters on Monday and Tuesday this week, Pathologist Benedict B. Kolee assured that the autopsies would conducted perfectly without fear or favor.

He said it was wonderful to have seen citizens turning out in huge numbers to welcome the teams from Monrovia and to also observe the final autopsy on the body of the late Tiaka, a student of the Tubman University in Harper, who died mysteriously in his bedroom.

Mr. Kolee stressed that despite speculations, relatives of the two deceased should rest assured that both autopsy reports of late Anthony Tiaka and Levi Koffa will be released to the public within two weeks, saying, "Our objective here in Maryland County is to establish the scientific cause of the two alleged mysterious deaths".

"Let me assure every citizen in the county that our presence in Maryland is not to favor anyone, because we are not for or against, so you can rest assured the reports will be out in two to three weeks."

The Autopsy process brought together local authorities including Aloysious Williams, Statutory Superintendent, Pleebo City Mayor Wellington Kyen, Pleebo Rural Woman Head Madam Chris Walker, Thomas Kuman, Maryland Youth President, Robert P. Weah, district coordinator from the Office of House Speaker Bhufal Chambers, civil society actors and family members, amongst others.

Student Anthony Tiaka was found dead in his bedroom on July 3, 2022, with bruises and gashes on his forehead, penis pierced with a sharp instrument, and bled profusely from other parts of his body, while Little Levi Koffa, who reportedly left his parents' home for school on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Harper but never returned, lifeless body was discovered drowned in Lake Shepherd on Wednesday, July 20th.