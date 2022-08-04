Sudan: Emergency Lawyers - 'Authorities Responsible for Kidnapping of Missing Activist'

Khartoum — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers have expressed their concern over the disappearance of Musab Ahmed 'Sanjo' (29), who was kidnapped by a group wearing civilian clothes after the morning prayers at five o'clock on Tuesday.

The Emergency Lawyers began a search campaign alongside Musab's family and friends, as well as a missing person's initiative. Those looking for 'Sanjo' have searched police stations and places of detention; his whereabouts is still unknown, and a criminal report was registered after the unsuccessful search attempts.

Before his disappearance, Musab was receiving treatment for a health problem and was due to undergo surgery in Cairo.

The Emergency Lawyers stated that they "hold the security authorities responsible for Musab's disappearance and stress that this falls under the threat of enforced disappearance".

Return of detained activist Seifelislam Essameldin Mohamed

The Khartoum Criminal Court decided to withdraw the criminal case against Seifelislam Essameldin Mohamed and others. Mohamed and the accused party were released immediately, due to the courts ruling pertaining to Article 141 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

He was greeted by friends and family upon his release and appears to be in a better state of health than previously, following reports to Radio Dabanga that he was "suffering from abdominal pain and fever", according to Sudan's Emergency Lawyers.

The previously detained activist, Seifelislam Essameldin Mohamed was held in Khartoum on May 5. He was subjected to heavy beatings in detention, and as a result, suffered from blurred vision, pain in the abdomen and urinary tracts, uncontrollable shivering all over his body, and frequent fainting.

The young man and two others are accused of damaging a police vehicle. Mohamed was detained without providing sufficient evidence for the charge. Lawyers were not allowed to see him until 15 days after his detention.

He was transferred to a hospital on July 5. The doctors wanted to keep him, but the authorities refused his stay in the hospital and impeded the conduct of medical examinations.