Egypt Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

4 August 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen for an additional two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement and the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that was announced in March 2021.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry Thursday 4/8/2022, Egypt voiced appreciation of all efforts of the United Nations (UN) in this regard, saying it hopes the extension of the truce will help reach an all-out political solution for the Yemeni crisis that would preserve Yemen's unity and independence.

The statement further voiced hope the step would serve Yemenis' interests and aspirations for security and stability.

