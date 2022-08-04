Tunisia: Saied, Bouden Review Agenda of Upcoming Cabinet Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — The agenda of the upcoming cabinet and the issuance of decrees and orders were the focus of the meeting held Wednesday at Carthage Palace between President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

the Head of State stressed, in this context, the "need to give priority to draft decrees and orders to overcome difficulties in various fields to serve the interests of the people."

President Saied said the "legislative inflation experienced by Tunisia is not a normal situation, as legal texts must be developed in response to developments and come down within the framework of Tunisia's ongoing corrective process."