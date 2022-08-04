Ethiopia: 1st National Internet Governance Conference Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The First National Internet Governance Conference has kicked off today in Addis Ababa under the theme 'Internet for Inclusive Development'.

Government officials, representatives of the private sector, civil society organizations, higher educational institutions, and others are attending the conferences organized by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

The Conference is being held both in person and online focusing on the economic and social benefits of the internet and ensuring affordable internet access among other related topics.

The Conference is believed to provide input for policymakers on the opportunities and challenges of internet governance.

The National Conference is expected to lay the foundation for the upcoming 17th International Internet Governance Forum to be held in December in Ethiopia.