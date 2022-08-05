Zimbabwe: 87 Artistes to Take Part in Soul Jah Luv Commemoration

Mandaza Chikarango — Arts Correspondents

Organisers for the late Zimdancehall sensation Soul Jah Love (Soul Musaka) commemoration gala have said that nearly 90 artistes have been selected to take part at the fiesta tomorrow.

The event is scheduled to take place at Glamis Arena from afternoon until late, where renowned local musicians are expected to share the stage with upcoming Zimdancehall musicians.

In an interview, show promoter Patson Chimbodza affectionately known as "Chipaz" said all was set for the commemoration which was long overdue.

He said they could not do it in February as part of memorial, the month which the musician passed on, due to the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

"It is finally here and we are happy that all is set for the show tomorrow.

"The artistes are already rehearsing and I am happy that it is also an opportunity for the upcoming artistes to learn something from the seasoned stars," he said.

"We have about 87 artistes and all will perform. The show is starting in the afternoon according to the programme and we are happy they have been communicated to.

All Zimdancehall artistes who got in touch for the show are in.

"He confirmed that they are paying all the performers.

"We have reached all Zimdance hall artistes in our database and those who were available we roped them in and we paying each and every one of them," he said.

"They will also be performing two songs by the late musician Soul Jah Love apart from theirs.

This is part of the commemoration plan.

"This gig would be a permanent feature in the Zimdancehall fraternity.

"It is going to be happening every year but with different promoters and concept ideas," he said.

Asked about the security issue especially on the bouncers who have become a menace at shows causing confusion and chaos, Chipaz said they had it all under control.

"We have worked on all modalities to avoid such menace.

"The security issue is well taken care of.

"All tickets are being sold at designated outlets and we urge fans and corporates to respect the process.

"To avoid the bouncers menace, we urge fans to avoid buying tickets from unapproved personnel," he said.

The late talented musician, Soul Jah Love died on February 17 last year after battling diabetes for a long period.

He was rushed to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare without a pulse and was declared dead upon arrival. The "Pamamonya" hitmaker was declared a liberation war hero and was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery.