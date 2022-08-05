Kenya Kwanza Secures Court Order to Hold Last Rally at Nyayo Stadium

Nairobi — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has secured a court order allowing it to hold its last rally at the Nyayo Stadium after Sports Kenya blocked the venue.

According to Justice Joseph Sergon, the grounds in the application are satisfactory and the supporting affidavit of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina that there was no need to close them out as earlier communicated.

The judge further stated that the facts and the grounds relied upon in the application is a clear demonstration that there is need for the party to conduct their last public rally

More to follow ... ...