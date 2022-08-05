Kenya: Odinga More Popular Now in Mt Kenya Region - Sabina Chege

4 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Muranga — Azimio-One Kenya - One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has gained his popularity in Mt Kenya region in the recent past, Murang'a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege has said.

She observed that since Odinga started visiting the region a few months ago, he has gotten more followers in an area perceived as a stronghold of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.

She attributed the increased popularity to the manifesto which the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance has said Kenyans should trust the coalition's leadership.

She observed that Odinga started campaigns six months ago and recently he named his running mate, but popularity has gone up.

"With humility and respect we are seeking support from Kenyans as we explain our manifesto. No need for chest thumping and insults. As leaders we need to control our anger but not to be let by emotions," she argued.

Chege further castigated leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza saying they have resulted in insults yet they claim to be Christians.

she said any leader has to embrace humility. It's hypocritical for one to claim he is more religious than others yet after a while he goes out to insult his competitors.

She exuded confidence that Azimio coalition will win in the Tuesday elections asking people from Mt Kenya not to be left out in the next government.

Chege who spoke when she met boda boda riders called upon the locals to turn up in big numbers and exercise

