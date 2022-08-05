Kenya: Cheptai Hints at Calling Time on Track to Concentrate on Road Race

Birmingham — Kenya's long distance runner Irene Cheptai hints she could call time on her track career to concentrate on marathon.

She admitted that her career as a track athlete is almost certainly over after she bagged a silver medal at the on-going Birmingham Commonwealth Games women's 10,000 meters.

Cheptai nevertheless told Capital Sport that she has her options open.

"I am not sure if this is going to be my last track event, but I will see what my manager and coach have in store for me."

"But I don't see myself sticking to track racing for long. I may be headed to the marathon God-willing."

About her elusive gold in Birmingham, Cheptai said it was not her day.

"This was definitely not an easy race, I gave my all but I thank God I was able to return with a medal," Cheptai said after losing to Eilish McCoulgan of Scotland who ran a Games record of 30.48.50.

"She only beat me with the kick, It was not my day or what we had expected as a team. I started kicking early that's the miscalculations that cost me."

-Chepkirui-

Sheila Chepkirui, on the other hand, settled for the bronze medal.

She said: "I am happy with the bronze medal. We had a plan to run as a team, but it reached a point where this couldn't work and I let Irene go because of the injury."

She noted that Kenyans needed to work a lot more on their finishing power especially in the last 100 meters.

"I want to nurse my injury and try out a few road races. "I'm not done with the track though. God-willing, next year I will be back at the World Championships."

"It's my time in the Commonwealth Games and I am overly excited about it, this was my third time at senior level. Outside Africa its my first time to win a medal."

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-