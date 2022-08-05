Kenya: Kisumu City Plans to Close Bars, Restaurants on Election Eve

4 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu City plans to issue a circular that will ban the opening of bars, restaurants, lodgings, kiosks and markets on August 8 night to allow people to wake up fresh to go vote the following day.

The Acting City Manager Abala Wanga says his office is soon issuing the circular under the Cities and Urban Acts.

Wanga says the aforementioned areas should be close by midnight on August 8.

He noted that boda boda riders plus matatus will be allowed to operate past the deadline time since they will be ferrying people to the polling stations.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Wanga says the directive will not be enforced forcefully but pleaded with the people to oblige.

On Election Day, Abala says they will be reaching out to Supermarkets to close down to allow people to go vote.

The National Government has in the meantime gazetted August 9 as a Public Holiday to afford the people of Kenya, the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies, and County Governors.

