Kenya: Commonwealth Games - Kenyan Trio Storm Into 200m Semis

Nairobi — Kenya's dream of another sprint medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham remained afloat as the the trio of Mike Mokamba, Dan Kiviasi and Hesborn Ochieng progressed to Friday's semi-final of the 200m.

Kiviasi and Mokamba earned automatic qualification times while Hesborn Ochieng went through as a non-automatic qualifier after finishing fourth in his Heat.

Kiviasi won his Heat in a time of 20.76seconds, while Mokamba was second in his Heat, clocking 20.82seconds.

Mokamba came off the back straight perched at fourth placed, but he took up a smooth finish in the final 80m of the race to finish second behind England's Zharnel Hughes who clocked 20.30secs.

Kiviasi's tall frame was more commanding in his Heat as he ensured a smooth transition in both halves of the race, edging out Russel Alexander of Malaysia, who timed 21.13secs.

Ochieng meanwhile eased through as the slowest of the non-automatic qualifiers, his time of 21.30secs being enough to take him into the semis.