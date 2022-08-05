Zimbabwe: Police to Launch New Anti-Mushikashika Blitz Ahead of Heroes Holiday

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police will intensify its clampdown on errant drivers, traffic offenders and illegal transport operators (mushikashika), raising fears of transport blues during next week's public holidays.

Zimbabweans, in the face of chaotic transport system have resorted to using mushikashika as a means of transport and the clampdown will likely result in transport challenges.

In May when ZRP carried a similar operation transporters where left stranded as the mass public transport system under ZUPCO failed to cater for the travelling public.

ZRP senior assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation will be carried out from Friday until Tuesday which he said will reduce road accidents.

"I want to assure the public that when we are conducting these campaigns with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, we will impound all un-road worthy vehicles. So drivers be warned.

"We will also ensure that those who are carrying any load which is above the capacity stipulated of their they are arrested," said Paul Nyathi.

ZRP spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi

Prior to the Heroes and Defence holidays, there have been road accidents with the Beitbridge and Nyanga accidents claiming many lives.

According to ZRP, the country has recorded a spike in road accidents this year with over 25,000 as compared to the 21,000 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has launched the drivers highway code in vernacular languages.

Speaking at the launch of the Shona and Ndebele highway codes TSCZ board chairman Kura Sibanda said the new versions will help in conscientising the public on the traffic rules further aiding in reducing traffic accidents.

"We should work harder to reverse the tide and preserve human lives on our roads through collaborative efforts we can find creative ways to make decisive interventions in this regard," said Sibanda.

"We simply cannot continue using the same tactics that have not worked in the past hoping to achieve different results hence we embrace the coming in of this innovation of translating the highway code in various languages.

"Shona and Ndebele is just the beginning."