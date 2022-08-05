Africa: Call for Side Events At the COP27 Health Pavilion

31 July 2022
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

Deadline: 15 September 2022

WHO is calling for expressions of interest in hosting side events at the Health Pavilion of the COP27 UN Climate Conference, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from 6 to 18 November, 2022.

The COP27 Health Pavilion will convene the global health community and its partners to ensure health and equity are placed at the center of the climate negotiations. It will offer a rich 2-week programme of events showcasing evidence, initiatives and solutions to maximize the health benefits of tackling climate change across regions, sectors and communities.

COP27 Health Pavilion will be located in the Blue Zone of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center (SHICC).

For applying to host a side event at the COP27 Health Pavilion, pleasesubmit your application by filling in this online form.

Alternatively, you may also send your proposals by email to: [email protected] , following the COP27 Health Pavilion Side Event Application Form, with the subject line "COP27 Health Pavilion Side Event".

If you intend to submit more than one proposal, make sure to apply separately for each event.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X