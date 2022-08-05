Uganda: Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Ugandan Officials, Farmers, Consumers, and Employees during a Visit to Maganjo Grain Millers in Kampa

press release

Thank you very much. Thanks to all of you for being here, for welcoming me and my delegation, and thank you for the rain. [Laughter.] I know that rain is always needed, so I won’t complain that it rained as soon as we arrived. We have to be thankful for the blessings that we receive whenever they may show up.

This has been extraordinary. I only spent a few minutes seeing the work that is being done here. But I was extraordinarily impressed by what I saw – the technology, the dedication, the commitment of the staff. And as I am here to look at food security – food insecurity issues – this certainly is a bright spot on that map.

We know that food insecurity has been rising. If you look at the situation related to climate change, you look at COVID, conflict in many areas, and particularly the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine – I’m hearing that the vast majority of the wheat that is being utilized in this plant comes from Ukraine – the high costs of energy. We all need to come together around the globe to start to work to address the food insecurity needs. We know that no child, no person should ever have to go to bed hungry. And it is all of our responsibilities across the globe to work to address those issues together.

So, it does mean addressing climate change, it means addressing the issues that came out of COVID, particularly as it relates to supply chain, it means addressing the issues of conflict wherever those conflicts may occur, it means ending the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

All of those things combined are important for us to look at if we are to address these issues moving forward. So, I look forward to hearing from you. I look forward to your comments and your questions and our discussion.