Kenya: 'God Saved My Life!' - Independent Kisumu East MP After Hostile Ejection From Odinga Event

Kisumu — Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabir says he owes God a debt of gratitude for saving his life after he was brutally ejected out of an Azimio rally staged at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu within his constituency.

The Independent MP was roughed, punched and had his shirt torn by irate youths who ejected him out of Thursday's event mounted by the Azimio presidential campaign despite having been invited.

"I saw one of the youths armed with a knife," he said.

Shakeel, who trounced an ODM candidate in 2017 and plans to defend his seat on an independent ticket, challenged members of the Orange Party to embrace democracy.

"Our people must be ready to be democratic, but it was very sad for democracy which ODM wishes to show," he told reporters on Friday after clearing a medical assessment.

He explained that he was invited to the Azimio rally by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o's office, although the invite was verbal.

"The protocol officer Mr Bob Madanje told me I had been invited, and true I found a chair marked with my name, on it" he said.

Shakeel said he was also attending the rally as an area MP besides a gentleman's agreement to support Azimio.

"I had walked in and sat on my chair, which was besides MPs James Nyikal of Seme and Olago Aluoch of Kisumu West," he noted.

An ODM nominee for a county assembly seat, he said, approached him and hurled insults at him, asking him to leave since the rally was for ODM party members.

A few minutes later, Shakeel reported that youths surrounded him as those who were sitting next to him excused themselves.

"They demanded I leave and my security took charge. I moved to the VIP room, next to Governor Nyong'o thinking things will keep cool," he said.

The youths who were now growing in number demanded he leaves the venue.

"I had to leave and as they escorted me out, I was punched, my shirt torn," he said.

Shakeel who reported the matter at Kasagam Police Station and at the local IEBC office said his support for Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate will not change.

He blamed hooligans who were paid to cause fracas that happened moments before Raila and his running mate Martha Karua arrived.

"This will not deter me from campaigning to recapture the seat on Tuesday next week," he said.

Shakeel is set to face off with Nicholas Oricho the ODM party candidate for the second time, whom he defeated in the 2017 General Election.

Thursday's incident marked the second time an MP in Kisumu is being ejected out of a political rally.

In June, Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was blocked from attending the launch of Governor Nyong'o's campaign at Kirembe grounds even after receiving an invite from the Governor's campaign Secretariat.