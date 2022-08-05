Kenya: Embu Jubilee Governor and Woman Rep Candidates Quit Race to Support UDA Candidates

5 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — It is a big boost for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after Jubilee candidates for the Governor and Woman representative seats quit the race in support of its candidates.

Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri will now support Cecily Mbarire, while Susan Nyaga will support Pamela Njoki.

The team was received by Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office, who welcomed them to hustlers camp.

"The Hustler Nation wave is real! Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri has quit the race and now supports UDA's Cecily Mbarire. Susan Nyaga (Jubilee) has also abandoned her quest for the Women Rep seat in favour of Pamela Njoki. Welcome," DP Ruto stated.

Cecily Mbarire will now be battling for the seat with her main rival Lenny Kivuti of Kiraitu's MBUS party.

